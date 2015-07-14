Monsanto says 'expert panel' to review WHO finding on cancer link to herbicide

July 14 Monsanto Co, maker of one of the
world's most widely used herbicides Roundup, said Tuesday that a
panel of scientific experts will review the findings of a World
Health Organization cancer research unit that found the key
ingredient in Roundup is "probably carcinogenic to humans."
The WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer's
(IARC) said in March that it came to the conclusion that the key
ingredient known as glyphosate was probably cancer-causing after
reviewing a range of scientific literature.
But Monsanto immediately called for a retraction and called
the findings by the team of international IARC scientists "junk
science."
On Tuesday, Monsanto said it has asked the Intertek
Scientific & Regulatory Consultancy to convene a panel of
internationally recognized scientific experts to conduct the
review of IARC's work. The experts include medical doctors,
cancer experts, and individuals who hold doctoral degrees and
who are specialists in public health, Monsanto said.
(Reporting By Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)