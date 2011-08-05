Monsanto eyes Brazil, China for strong growth

* First-ever launch of Brazil-specific biotech trait
* Accelerating R&D spending in Brazil
* China corn venture seen important for long-term
By Carey Gillam
ST. LOUIS, Mo., Aug 5 As head of the world's
largest seed company, Monsanto (MON.N) Chairman Hugh Grant is
on a global quest for growth. And with the U.S.-based company's
footprint firmly planted in the United States, that pursuit has
turned south.
South America, particularly Brazil, is a top growth target
now, Grant said in an interview with Reuters this week.
Friendly regulators, an influx of public and private
investment into Brazilian agriculture and a population of
farmers eager to help feed a hungry world are among the factor
spurring the agricultural conglomerate to intensify its efforts
there, Grant said.
"Brazil is critical to global agriculture, and therefore
critical to Monsanto," Grant said.
The company's fresh five-year strategic plan - laid out for
board members this week - includes an outlook for strong
international revenue growth, with Brazil a key contributor.
Sales in Brazil totaled $1.066 billion in 2010, about 10
percent of total company revenues. The company is aiming for
strong growth going forward, Grant said.
To spur such growth in the key soybean-producing country,
St. Louis-based Monsanto has been enlarging its Brazilian
research teams, adding sales staff there and developing
products aimed specifically at Brazilian farmer needs,
investing more than $2 billion in fiscal 2010 in Brazil and
Argentina.
The company is planning to launch a new genetically altered
soybean seed - Monsanto's first product developed uniquely for
a non-U.S. market - in fiscal 2013.
"Intacta" soybeans are designed to resist caterpillar pests
common in Brazil and tolerate treatment of herbicide.
Investments in agriculture in Brazil, both by the public
sector and a mix of private investors, including an influx of
international capital, have helped the country improve
efficiencies, increasing production even as acres have
contracted, a factor noted by Grant.
The country is currently the second-largest exporter of
soybeans, after the United States and the opportunity for
production increases through yield enhancements is high, he
said.
The country has a smaller concentration on corn production,
but Monsanto is introducing new corn products there and sees
that as a growth opportunity as well.
The recent acceleration of technology development work in
South America has caused Monsanto to pull forward some of the
money originally budgeted for 2012 into 2011.
CHINA ALSO KEY
Rising incomes and surging demand in China makes that
country a top growth target for Monsanto as well, though over
the longer term, according to Jesus Madrazo, leader of
Monsanto's global commercial seeds and traits business.
Monsanto said it was deepening its ongoing alliance with
Chinese chemicals conglomerate Sinochem Corp. The two companies
have a hybrid corn seed joint venture, and Monsanto wants to
strengthen its reach into the rapidly growing Asian corn
market.
Madrazo said the focus on China is seen as a longer-term
investments as limitations remain strict on foreign investments
in agriculture.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)