Corvex builds small stakes in Monsanto, Bayer -sources

July 18 Corvex Management LP, the activist fund
run by former Carl Icahn protégé Keith Meister, has amassed
small stakes in U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co and its
aspiring acquirer, Germany's Bayer AG, people
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Corvex, which also owned Monsanto stock two years ago, would
favor a sale to Bayer for a rich enough price, said
the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is
not public.
Corvex declined to comment, while Monsanto and Bayer offered
no immediate comment.
Activist hedge fund Glenview Capital Management LLC already
owns a 2.5 percent stake in Monsanto, making it the company's
seventh-largest shareholder, according to regulatory filings.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Greg Roumeliotis in New
York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)