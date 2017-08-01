FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年8月1日 / 下午12点39分 / 1 天前

EU Commission extends review of Bayer-Monsanto deal until Aug 22

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday extended its review of Bayer's $66 billion takeover of agrochemicals group Monsanto by two weeks, adding the companies had submitted their proposed concessions on Monday.

The Commission said it had received commitments aimed at allaying competition concerns on Monday but did not provide details.

It set a deadline of Aug 22 to complete its preliminary review of the deal, after saying previously it expected to do so by Aug 7.

Bayer is bracing for the Commission to go into an in-depth antitrust assessment of the merger, but aims to complete the transaction by the end of the year.

The German chemicals maker has said it would make major asset sales to win the go-ahead from competition authorities such as the European Commission, which rules on mergers in the European Union. (Reporting by Elizabeth Miles and Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Jason Neely)

