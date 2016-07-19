Bayer says Monsanto offer not subject to any financing condition

BERLIN, July 19 Bayer said its sweetened $64 billion acquisition offer for Monsanto would not be subject to any financing conditions, responding to the U.S. seed company's rejection of its latest proposal on Tuesday.

Bayer said it was disappointed by Monsanto's rejection, saying the proposal offered immediate value to Monsanto shareholders.

"The revised all-cash offer is a compelling opportunity and represents immediate and certain value for Monsanto shareholders amid recent weak business performance and Monsanto's reduced mid-term outlook," Bayer said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by David Clarke)