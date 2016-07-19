Bayer says Monsanto offer not subject to any financing condition

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
BERLIN, July 19 Bayer said its sweetened $64 billion acquisition offer for Monsanto would not be subject to any financing conditions, responding to the U.S. seed company's rejection of its latest proposal on Tuesday.
Bayer said it was disappointed by Monsanto's rejection, saying the proposal offered immediate value to Monsanto shareholders.
"The revised all-cash offer is a compelling opportunity and represents immediate and certain value for Monsanto shareholders amid recent weak business performance and Monsanto's reduced mid-term outlook," Bayer said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by David Clarke)
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.