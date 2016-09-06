Bayer shareholder says opposes new Monsanto takeover terms

LONDON, Sept 6 A leading shareholder in German
pharmaceutical and crops manufacturer Bayer said he
did not support the revised terms of a takeover offer for U.S.
rival Monsanto.
John Bennett, fund manager at Henderson, which had
previously called for a vote on the offer saying it threatened
the long-term strength of Bayer, said he did not support the
deal.
"Bayer have backed themselves into a corner," he said in
emailed comments. "The money would have been better spent buying
their own stock. Alas, for shareholders, it was not to be."
Late on Monday, Bayer said it had raised its offer for
Monsanto and was prepared to pay $127.50 a share, up from its
previous offer of $125 a share.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)