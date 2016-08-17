Monsanto gives Bayer limited access to information -sources

FRANKFURT Aug 17 U.S. seed giant Monsanto has given German suitor Bayer limited access to its books after turning down a sweetened $64-billion takeover offer last month, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The parties have not yet signed a non-disclosure agreement, which would allow Bayer to conduct due diligence, but is rather giving Bayer a limited drip of information, the sources said.

Monsanto and Bayer declined to comment.

