Bayer conducting due diligence at takeover target Monsanto - sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 German pharmaceutical and
crops manufacturer Bayer is screening the books of
takeover target Monsanto, sources familiar with the
matter said, as Bayer agreed to sweeten its offer for the
world's largest seeds company to more than $65 billion.
Monsanto agreed to Bayer conducting due diligence as the
German company has made concessions on valuation, one of the
people said, adding: "Both sides are gradually nearing
consensus."
Bayer is still considering all options regarding Monsanto,
including striking a friendly deal, a hostile deal or pulling
its offer, the person said.
Bayer and Monsanto were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)