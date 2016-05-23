版本:
Bayer announces $62 billion offer for Monsanto

FRANKFURT May 23 German drugs and chemicals group Bayer AG said it had made an offer to buy U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co for $122 per share in cash, or a total value of $62 billion, to create the world's biggest agricultural supplier.

It said on Monday it planned to finance the deal with a combination of debt and equity, which would include a rights offering.

Monsanto had disclosed last week that Bayer had made an unsolicited takeover offer for the group. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

