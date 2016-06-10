Bayer waiting for Monsanto to engage after spurned bid -sources

| June 10
June 10 Monsanto Co, the world's largest
seed company, has still not opened its books more than two weeks
after it rejected Bayer AG's $62 billion acquisition
offer but left the door open to a possible deal, according to
people familiar with the matter.
The impasse shows that little progress in negotiations has
been made since Monsanto on May 24 turned down its German peer's
$122-per-share cash offer but said it was open to "continued and
constructive conversations."
Monsanto has said that Bayer's offer "significantly
undervalues (the) company and also does not adequately address
or provide reassurance for some of the potential financing and
regulatory execution risks related to the acquisition."
Bayer, however, has no plans to increase its offer without
first reviewing Monsanto's confidential information, the sources
said on condition of anonymity because of the confidentiality of
the talks.
The Leverkusen-based company needs access to Monsanto's
books before it can decide whether it can pay a higher price, as
well as offer a more detailed plan on how to address potential
antitrust risks, the sources added.
Bayer also has no intention currently to go hostile with its
bid, the sources said.
Monsanto, based in St. Louis, has not directly told Bayer
that it is looking for better terms in order for it to offer the
German company access to confidential information, according to
one of the sources.
However, Monsanto's lack of engagement demonstrates that it
not only views Bayer's offer as too low, but that it does not
even consider it as a basis for negotiations, the sources said.
The situation did not change even after Monsanto held a
regular board meeting this week to approve a quarterly dividend
of 54 cents per share.
Bayer declined to comment, while a Monsanto spokeswoman did
not respond to a request for comment.
The Wall Street Journal had reported earlier on Friday that
Bayer had made a new takeover approach to Monsanto that was
rebuffed, in part because it didn't include a higher price.
Bayer's unsolicited bid for Monsanto is the largest all-cash
takeover on record, according to Thomson Reuters data, just
ahead of InBev SA's $60.4 billion offer for Anheuser-Busch in
June 2008.
Global agrochemicals companies are racing to consolidate,
partly in response to a drop in commodity prices that has hit
farm incomes. Seeds and pesticides markets are also increasingly
converging.
ChemChina plans to buy Switzerland's Syngenta for
$43 billion, after Syngenta rejected a bid from Monsanto. Dow
Chemical Co and DuPont are forging a $130 billion
business.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional
reporting by Arno Schuetz and PJ Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing
by Paul Simao)