Bayer makes preliminary offer to buy Monsanto-sources

BRIEF-EnerNoc signs 4-year demand response contract with FirstEnergy
* EnerNoc Inc says signed a four year, multi-million dollar demand response contract with FirstEnergy
May 18 Bayer AG has made a preliminary proposal to buy Monsanto Co, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Monsanto's board is currently evaluating the proposal and deciding how to respond, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is not yet public. Details of the offer could not immediately be learned.
Monsanto declined to comment, while Bayer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Global blood therapeutics announces enrollment of first patient in phase 3 hope study in sickle cell disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UQM Technologies receives new follow-on order from Proterra to support their cy2017 increased market demand and expansion plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: