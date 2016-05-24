UPDATE 3-Monsanto rejects Bayer bid, but open to more talks

(Adds Bayer statement, shareholder comment, updates shares)
By Greg Roumeliotis
May 24 Monsanto Co, the world's largest
seed company, turned down Bayer AG's $62 billion
acquisition bid as "incomplete and financially inadequate" on
Tuesday, but said it was open to engage further in negotiations.
Monsanto's decision, first reported earlier on Tuesday by
Reuters, puts pressure on Bayer to decide whether to raise its
bid, even as the company faces criticism from some shareholders
that its $122-per-share cash offer is already too high.
Monsanto shares ended trading up 3.1 percent at $109.3 in
New York, substantially below Bayer's bid price, underscoring
some investor skepticism that a deal can be done. Bayer shares
rose 3.23 percent at 87.15 euros in Frankfurt.
"We believe in the substantial benefits an integrated
strategy could provide to growers and broader society, and we
have long respected Bayer's business," Monsanto Chief Executive
Hugh Grant said in a statement.
"However, the current proposal significantly undervalues our
company and also does not adequately address or provide
reassurance for some of the potential financing and regulatory
execution risks related to the acquisition," he added.
Bayer responded that its $122 per share offer represents
"full and certain value" for Monsanto shareholders, but that it
looks forward to engaging in constructive discussions with
Monsanto.
"We are confident that we can address any potential
financing or regulatory matters related to the transaction.
Bayer remains committed to working together to complete this
mutually compelling transaction," Bayer Chief Executive Officer
Werner Baumann said in a statement.
It was not clear what price Monsanto would be willing to
sell for but several analysts have suggested Bayer would have to
pay much more than the current offer to clinch a deal.
"We believe it is unlikely that the deal gets done at $122
and still believe $135 is a more likely price," JPMorgan
analysts wrote in a research note last week.
Manning & Napier Advisors LLC, an investment management firm
that is Monsanto's 14th largest shareholder according to Thomson
Reuters data, agreed with Monsanto's decision to seek a higher
offer.
"Monsanto's assessment that the initial offer was inadequate
is valid, as we believe it does not appropriately value the
company's existing product portfolio," said Michael Knolla, a
managing director at Manning & Napier.
Global agrochemicals companies are racing to consolidate,
partly in response to a drop in commodity prices that has hit
farm incomes. Seeds and pesticides markets are also increasingly
converging. This has driven Monsanto to consider a tie-up to
build strength.
Monsanto approached Bayer in March to express interest in
its crop science unit, Reuters reported at the time. Among the
possibilities discussed were an outright acquisition of the crop
science unit and a joint venture, or other type of partnership
between the two companies.
ChemChina plans to buy Switzerland's Syngenta for
$43 billion, after Syngenta rejected a bid from Monsanto. Dow
Chemical Co and DuPont are forging a $130 billion
business.
With German rival BASF SE having previously
considered a tie-up with Monsanto, Bayer has moved to avoid
being left behind.
Leverkusen-based Bayer's unsolicited bid for Monsanto is the
largest all-cash takeover on record, according to Thomson
Reuters data, just ahead of InBev SA's $60.4 billion offer for
Anheuser-Busch in June 2008.
Bayer said on Monday it would finance its cash bid with a
combination of debt and equity.
