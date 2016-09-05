Bayer in advanced talks with Monsanto for deal

Sept 5 German drugmaker Bayer AG said on Monday it was in advanced talks to acquire Monsanto Co and was raising its offer for the U.S. seed producer.

Bayer said it would be prepared to offer $127.50 per Monsanto share from its previous offer price of $125 per share only in connection with a negotiated deal.

In July, Monsanto had turned down Bayer's offer to buy the company at $125 per share, but said it was open to further talks with the German healthcare and chemicals group as well as other parties. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)