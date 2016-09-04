Bayer board to discuss Monsanto bid on Sept. 14 - Rheinische Post

FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Bayer's supervisory board will discuss in a meeting on Sept. 14 whether to sweeten its offer for Monsanto again or even pursue a hostile takeover, German daily Rheinische Post reported, citing company sources.

A spokesman for Bayer, which is due to hold an investor conference in Cologne on Sept. 20, declined to comment on the report.

Sources told had told Reuters last month that U.S. seed company Monsanto had given its German suitor limited access to its books after turning down a sweetened $64 billion takeover offer. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Till Weber; Editing by Louise Heavens)