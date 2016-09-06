Jupiter's Herbert says Bayer/Monsanto deal carries 'significant risks'

LONDON, Sept 6 A shareholder in Bayer
said on Tuesday that the German chemical and crop pesticide
firm's potential takeover of rival Monsanto represented
significant risks for shareholders.
Late Monday, Bayer said it had sweetened its offer for
Monsanto from $125 a share to $127.50 a share, to take the deal
value to more than $65 billion.
Greg Herbert, co-manager of the Jupiter Global Equity Income
Fund, said he had expected Bayer to come back with a revised
offer, and the new deal terms were "probably getting closer to
succeeding".
However, Herbert said the revised terms did not change his
view that the deal presents significant risks.
"The company will be left with a highly geared balance sheet
and the management effort to integrate the two businesses could
easily lead to the larger pharmaceutical business being
neglected," he wrote in emailed comments.
Jupiter Fund Management, a leading UK asset manager,
is currently the 31st biggest shareholder in Bayer, given its
holdings across several funds, out of a total of nearly 1,000
investors.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)