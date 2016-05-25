Royal London says backs Bayer-Monsanto deal if priced at $130-$135/share

Petrobras says raises $4 billion in bond issue
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday that it had raised $4 billion in an international issue of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2017.
LONDON May 25 Bayer shareholder Royal London Asset Management said on Wednesday that the German company's bid for U.S. rival Monsanto made sense strategically and that it would support a deal if it was priced at around $130-$135 a share.
RLAM fund manager Andrea Williams said she would not, however, like the board of Bayer to offer as much as $150 a share.
Given other deals ongoing in the sector, there was no other obvious buyer for Monsanto, she said in emailed comments to Reuters. "(I) don't think a Chinese player would be allowed to take Monsanto over so (Bayer) don't need to stretch the price," Williams said.
Monsanto on Tuesday rejected Bayer's initial $122 a share bid, describing it as "incomplete and financially inadequate", but said it was open to further talks. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday that it had raised $4 billion in an international issue of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2017.
* One Gas Inc says increased quarterly dividend by 7 cents per share to 42 cents per share
* Prescott Group Capital Management LLC reports 10.3 percent passive stake in Adeptus Health Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k29UDD) Further company coverage: