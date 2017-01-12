Bayer says had productive meeting with Trump over Monsanto deal

| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Jan 12 German drugs and pesticides
maker Bayer, which will need regulatory approval for
its $66 billion deal to buy U.S. seeds giant Monsanto,
said company chief executives had a productive meeting with U.S.
president-elect Donald Trump.
Trump talked to Bayer Chief Executive Werner Baumann,
Monsanto CEO Hugh Grant and some of their advisers in New York,
his transition team said on Wednesday, part of meetings before
he takes office later this month.
"It was a productive meeting about the future of agriculture
and the need for innovation," a Bayer spokesman said on
Thursday, declining to provide more details for the moment.
The fate of major proposed mergers, not just Bayer-Monsanto
but also Dow Chemical and DuPont, which plan to
spin off their combined agriculture businesses, will be decided
by Trump's nominees to lead antitrust enforcement at the Justice
Department and the Federal Trade Commission.
Antitrust and industry experts see the regulatory hurdles to
a deal as manageable because Bayer's main business in
agriculture is pesticides while Monsanto's focus is on
genetically modified seeds.
Under such a scenario, Bayer could at worst be asked to
divest soybean, cotton and canola seed assets as well as
LibertyLink-branded crops that are resistant to its glufosinate
herbicide, an important alternative to Monsanto's Roundup Ready
seeds.
But uncertainty remains over what regulators will make of
the merged group's grip of the overall agriculture market, with
a combined market share in seeds and pesticides of about 28
percent.
Critics argue this dominant market position will allow it to
crimp research and development efforts. Bayer has said that much
needed innovation will come from combined seeds-chemicals
offerings and that it needs to merge to compete against other
integrated suppliers such as the future Dow-Dupont.
Monsanto shares closed little changed at $108.45 on
Wednesday, offering an 18 percent upside to Bayer's takeover bid
of $128 per share or $66 billion in total. Bayer shares were
down 0.6 percent at 100.40 euros at 0942 GMT.
The meeting took place on the day of Trump's first news
conference as president-elect, which also saw him slam drug
companies as "getting away with murder" in what they charge the
government for medicines.
Bayer, the inventor of aspirin, is among the world's top 20
pharmaceutical groups, with products including Yasmin
birth-control pills and stroke prevention drug Xarelto.
