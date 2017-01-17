Bayer to boost U.S. jobs, investments amid Monsanto deal -Trump spokesman

WASHINGTON Jan 17 Bayer AG has pledged to boost
its investments in the United States amid its deal to buy U.S.
seeds giant Monsanto, investing$8 billion in research and
development and adding American jobs, U.S. President-elect
Donald Trump's spokesman said on Tuesday.
The German drugs and pesticides maker pledged to maintain
its more than 9,000 U.S. jobs and add 3,000 new U.S. high-tech
positions, Sean Spicer told reporters in a conference call
following Trump's meeting with the chief executives of both
companies last week.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)