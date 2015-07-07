Monsanto holds "constructive" talks with Syngenta investors-paper

ZURICH, July 7 Monstanto Chief Executive
Hugh Grant had held "very constructive" talks with Syngenta
shareholders and reiterated to a Swiss newspaper it
could raise its $45 billion offer for the Swiss group under
certain conditions.
"We are seeing a lot of interest and enthusiasm. The
reception has been excellent," Grant was quoted by Le Temps as
saying of his contacts with Swiss investors in agrochemicals
group Syngenta, which has rebuffed Monsanto's advance.
In the interview printed on Tuesday, Grant said the 449
Swiss franc per share offer fully valued Syngenta but added: "If
Syngenta commits to opening its books and detailing why it
thinks it is worth more, we would reconsider our offer."
Monsanto, the world's largest seed company, said last month
it would still pursue an acquisition of Syngenta despite the
rebuff.
