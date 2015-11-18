Data science is key piece in Monsanto long-term growth plan -CEO

ST. LOUIS Nov 18 Monsanto Co's long-term growth plans, which include new crop-boosting technologies and expansion into new markets, relies heavily on data science, the "glue that holds the pieces together," Chief Executive Hugh Grant said on Wednesday.

The world's largest seed company is also "very bullish" on its push into microbials, subsoil microbes that the world's largest seed maker believes can push crop yields higher, he said at the company's investor day gathering in St. Louis. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in St. Louis, writing by Karl Plume in Chicago)