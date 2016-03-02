Monsanto sees currency, commodity price headwinds through 2016

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia says files for mixed shelf of up to $20 bln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 billion - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jovwXG) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, March 2 Seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co will face headwinds from weak commodities prices and currency fluctuations through 2016 before a "bounce back" in growth next year, company executives said on Wednesday.
Acquisition opportunities have also narrowed for the company after the merger of rival companies Dow Chemical Co and DuPont and the purchase of Syngenta AG by ChemChina, CEO Hugh Grant told Reuters in an interview.
Monsanto shares were down about 7 percent on Wednesday after the company slashed its earnings forecast for the year. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Wealthfront, one of the earliest and largest online investment management startups known as "robo-advisors," is launching a free automated service that will let employees of listed firms sell stocks in their companies.