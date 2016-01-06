Monsanto to cut additional 1,000 jobs, bringing total planned job cuts to 3,600

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
CHICAGO Jan 6 Monsanto Co plans to cut an additional 1,000 employees worldwide, bringing its total planned job cuts to 3,600 or about 16 percent of the company's global workforce, according to a filing Wednesday with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company's board of directors has also approved the remainder of its previously announced plans to target $500 million of annual savings by the end of fiscal year 2018, according to the filing. The job cuts, which are just part of this plan, will vary from country to country, and are expected to continue through fiscal 2018, the company said. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
* European Medicines Agency validates Gilead's marketing authorization application for investigational chronic hepatitis c therapy sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir (sof/vel/vox)
* Genius Brands International - on January 10, 2017 co entered into amendment of home entertainment distribution agreement with sony pictures home entertainment