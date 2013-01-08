UPDATE 1-Monsanto beats expectations with bigger 1st qtr profit

GLOBAL-MARKETS-U.S. stocks rise with oil futures, investors await earnings
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
Jan 8 Monsanto Co, the world's largest seed company, raised its earnings outlook for fiscal 2013 on Tuesday and delivered surprisingly strong first-quarter results, citing growth in Latin America and early U.S. spring season seed sales.
Shares surged nearly 4 percent in premarket moves after the company said sales rose 21 percent in the quarter, driving a quarterly profit of $339 million, or 63 cents a share, versus $126 million, or 23 cents a share, a year earlier.
On an ongoing basis, the company earned 62 cents a share in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, well above the 37 cents a share expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The developer of genetically engineered corn, soybeans, and other crops pushed its fiscal-year profit outlook to a range of $4.30 to $4.40 per share, on an ongoing basis, up from its previous guidance of $4.18 to $4.32 per share.
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 10 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has shortlisted companies for its solar and wind power projects, as part of the first round of its renewable energy initiative, the energy ministry said on Monday.
April 10 AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc, a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal as it aims to accumulate the airwaves it needs for a next generation network.