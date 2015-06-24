UPDATE 3-Monsanto says it still wants Syngenta; profit beats estimates

(Adds analyst comment on stock fall)
By Carey Gillam
June 24 Monsanto Co, the world's largest
seed company, said on Wednesday it would still pursue an
acquisition of Swiss rival Syngenta AG, which has
rebuffed talks about its $45 billion offer, even as it warned of
market challenges ahead.
Shares in Monsanto fell more than 4 percent to $108 as
investors absorbed news the company would likely break even at
best in the fourth quarter, and the agrichemical giant said it
was cutting costs amid a cautious outlook for 2016 and beyond.
The subdued outlook and lack of progress in Monsanto's
pursuit of Syngenta offset news of the company's
higher-than-expected profit in the third quarter.
"Expectations are being tempered," said Edward Jones analyst
Matt Arnold.
Low commodity prices that translate to reduced plantings of
specialty seeds, along with weakening foreign currencies, and
pricing pressure on Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller from generic
offerings were among the headwinds, said Arnold.
Monsanto said Wednesday that it was working to reduce its
operating spending, potentially by $300 million to $500 million
by the end of fiscal 2017.
Monsanto Chairman Hugh Grant also emphasized Wednesday that
the company still hopes for a friendly deal to acquire Syngenta,
but would look at other opportunities if a deal doesn't come
together.
"If unsuccessful, this isn't something we're going to turn
into an epic struggle," Grant said in a conference call with
analysts.
Syngenta has rebuffed Monsanto's overture, saying the offer
is undervalued and that there would be a range of antitrust
hurdles. But Grant said the offer already provided a substantial
premium and that Syngenta was overstating the risks.
Grant said a deal would have to come together in months, not
years. He said a combination of the two companies would result
in substantial cost savings and revenue growth opportunities.
"There is mounting frustration on both sides of the Atlantic
and puzzlement on why they won't sit down," Grant said. "The two
companies together are more valuable than the two alone."
Syngenta and Monsanto are among the world's largest
agricultural seed and chemical providers. Each has roughly $15
billion in annual revenue.
Grant said if Monsanto acquires Syngenta, it would divest
all of the acquisition's seed and trait lines and competing
chemistry products to alleviate any antitrust concerns.
"The interest in the sale of the seed assets has been
extraordinary, giving us confidence that we can divest the
businesses at an attractive price," Grant said.
Monsanto has put its share repurchase program on hold as it
pursues Syngenta.
Monsanto said earnings rose to $1.14 billion, or $2.39 a
share, in the third quarter ended on May 31 from $858 million,
or $1.62 a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average were
expecting $2.07 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Monsanto benefited from a $300 million commercial licensing
and technology deal that expanded Scotts Miracle-Gro Co's
marketing rights to Roundup.
Monsanto officials also said on Wednesday that they were
considering an investment of more than $1 billion in a dicamba
herbicide production plant in Louisiana.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Nick
Zieminski, Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu Nomiyama)