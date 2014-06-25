UPDATE 2-Monsanto profit falls, but shares rise on bullish outlook

(Adds byline, details on financials, outlook)
By Carey Gillam
June 25 Monsanto Co reported a 6 percent
drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, but shares of the world's
largest seed company climbed more than 5 percent as it raised
the low end of its fiscal-year outlook and said it planned to
double earnings over the next five years.
The company also announced a $10 billion share repurchase
authorization.
Monsanto, known for its development of genetically
engineered corn, soybeans and other crops as well as for the
popular Roundup herbicide, said that although earnings for the
third quarter ended May 31 were down in the face of challenging
market conditions, the overall outlook was bright.
Chairman Hugh Grant said the company aimed by the end of
fiscal 2019 to at least double full-year ongoing earnings, which
exclude certain special after-tax items.
Monsanto said it had earned $858 million, or $1.62 a share,
in the third quarter, down from $909 million, or $1.68 a share,
a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting $1.56 a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales of corn seeds and genetic traits dropped 16 percent,
but soybean sales rose 24 percent.
The company raised the low end of its full-year outlook for
ongoing earnings to $5.10 a share from $5.00 while keeping the
high end at $5.20.
Monsanto shares were up 5.2 percent at $126.94 in early
trading.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)