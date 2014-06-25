UPDATE 2-Monsanto profit falls, but shares rise on bullish outlook

(Adds byline, details on financials, outlook)

By Carey Gillam

June 25 Monsanto Co reported a 6 percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, but shares of the world's largest seed company climbed more than 5 percent as it raised the low end of its fiscal-year outlook and said it planned to double earnings over the next five years.

The company also announced a $10 billion share repurchase authorization.

Monsanto, known for its development of genetically engineered corn, soybeans and other crops as well as for the popular Roundup herbicide, said that although earnings for the third quarter ended May 31 were down in the face of challenging market conditions, the overall outlook was bright.

Chairman Hugh Grant said the company aimed by the end of fiscal 2019 to at least double full-year ongoing earnings, which exclude certain special after-tax items.

Monsanto said it had earned $858 million, or $1.62 a share, in the third quarter, down from $909 million, or $1.68 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting $1.56 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of corn seeds and genetic traits dropped 16 percent, but soybean sales rose 24 percent.

The company raised the low end of its full-year outlook for ongoing earnings to $5.10 a share from $5.00 while keeping the high end at $5.20.

Monsanto shares were up 5.2 percent at $126.94 in early trading. (Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)