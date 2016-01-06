Monsanto's profit falls on lower seed prices, strong dollar

BRIEF-Regions Financial Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly basel III common equity tier 1 ratio (non-gaap) 11.0% versus 10.7% last year
Jan 6 Monsanto Co, the world's largest seed company, reported a quarterly loss, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by lower corn prices and a strong dollar.
Net loss attributable to the company was $253 million, or 56 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with a profit of $243 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total net sales of the company, which is known for its genetically engineered corn, soybeans and the Roundup herbicide, fell 22.7 percent to $2.22 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Phoenix New Media -board authorized co to revise and extend term of two loans previously granted to particle inc from 6 months to 12 months
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy SA CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.