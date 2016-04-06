Monsanto sales fall on lower seed prices, strong dollar

Silicon Valley IPO contender DocuSign hires CEO after long search
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 After a marathon search lasting more than a year, Silicon Valley company DocuSign announced on Wednesday it hired a new chief executive.
April 6 Monsanto Co, the world's largest seed company, reported a 12.8 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by steep discounting on its seeds and a stronger dollar.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.06 billion, or $2.41 per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 29, from $1.43 billion, or $2.92 per share, a year earlier.
Total net sales of the company, which is known for its genetically engineered corn, soybeans and the Roundup herbicide, fell to $4.53 billion from $5.20 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 After a marathon search lasting more than a year, Silicon Valley company DocuSign announced on Wednesday it hired a new chief executive.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American nations jumped into the US bond market on Wednesday, offering new debt for sale as the clock counts down to this week's inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.
* Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering