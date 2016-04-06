UPDATE 3-Monsanto cools on large-scale M&A outlook, profit falls

* Q2 Sales fall 13 pct to $4.53 bln
* Reiterates 2016 ongoing shr guidance of $4.40-$5.10
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, April 6 Monsanto Co on
Wednesday effectively pulled itself out of the
mergers-and-acquisitions flurry in the seeds and agrochemicals
industry, nearly a year after making a bid for rival Syngenta AG
.
The St. Louis-based company, which also reported a drop in
second-quarter earnings, now sees its best dealmaking
opportunities in smaller acquisitions, licensing deals and
partnerships, its CEO Hugh Grant said.
"We now see this (industry rationalization) translating into
further R&D or commercial partnerships for which we are uniquely
positioned to participate and no longer see large-scale M&A as a
likely opportunity," Grant said on a conference call.
Monsanto's move for Syngenta triggered a period of
heightened M&A activity in the industry, where six large
companies have long dominated. Syngenta in February agreed to be
acquired by ChemChina for $43 billion, while Dow Chemical and
DuPont struck a $130 billion megamerger last year.
Low crop prices and belt-tightening by farmers have put
pressure on earnings, prompting companies to consider
acquisitions. Monsanto, the world's largest seed company,
continued to tout itself as the industry's "partner of choice."
After its bid for Syngenta failed, Monsanto approached Bayer
AG and expressed interest in its crop science unit,
including a potential acquisition worth more than $30 billion,
Reuters reported in March.
Farmers in the United States have been spending less on
everything from fertilizers to seeds as grain prices hover near
five-year lows and incomes have fallen to their lowest since
2002. This has forced Monsanto and DuPont Pioneer to
offer the steepest discounts in at least six years.
"Monsanto every year has a lineup of new products that
allows them to charge more than the prior year. This is an
environment where that's a little tougher of a conversation to
have," said Matt Arnold, materials analyst with Edward Jones.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.06
billion, or $2.41 per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 29, from
$1.43 billion, or $2.92 per share, a year earlier. Earnings on
an ongoing basis were $2.42 per share.
Monsanto reiterated its ongoing 2016 earning per share
guidance of $4.40-$5.10 after lowering the outlook last month
amid currency headwinds and heightened pricing competition,
Net sales fell 12.8 percent to $4.53 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.44 on
revenue of $4.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Monsanto shares were up about 1 percent after falling more
than 25 percent over the past year.
