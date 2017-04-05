Monsanto's profit jumps 28.7 pct

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a 28.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for soybean and corn seeds.
Net profit attributable to Monsanto rose to $1.37 billion, or $3.09 per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 28, from $1.06 billion, or $2.41 per share, a year earlier.
Monsanto, best known for its Roundup herbicide and its genetically-engineered corn and soybean seeds, said net sales rose 12 percent to $5.07 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.