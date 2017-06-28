版本:
CORRECTED-Monsanto reports 17.6 pct jump in quarterly profit

(Corrects lead to remove reference to corn seed business)

June 28 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG, reported a 17.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its soybean seed business.

Net income attributable to Monsanto rose to $843 million, or $1.90 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31, from $717 million, or $1.63 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose nearly 1 percent to $4.23 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
