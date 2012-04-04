版本:
Monsanto posts record quarter, sales jump 15 pct

April 4 Global agribusiness company Monsanto Co posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, and said early planting in the United States and a 15 percent jump in sales would boost its full-year outlook.

Monsanto, which is the world's largest seed company, said it set a record for its seeds and genomics unit, driving net income for the second quarter to $1.2 billion, up from $1 billion a year before.

Diluted earnings per share came in at $2.24 cents versus $1.88 a year ago. Earnings per share from continuing operations totaled $2.28, up from $1.87 a year ago and above the $2.12 expected by analysts.

