UPDATE 2-Monsanto to form sorghum joint venture with private company

By Karl Plume
June 16 U.S. seed and agrochemicals company
Monsanto Co said on Thursday it is selling its U.S.
sorghum production assets to Remington Holding Co LLC and will
roll its sorghum breeding business into a joint venture with the
privately held company, in transactions valued at about $169.5
million.
Monsanto's global sorghum breeding business will be a part
of the joint venture called Innovative Seed Solutions LLC, which
will initially be focused on sorghum, a drought-tolerant grain
crop that is used as animal feed and to produce ethanol biofuel.
Remington will contribute cash to the venture.
The move comes in a period of heightened dealmaking in the
agricultural seeds and chemicals industry. Monsanto last month
rejected an unsolicited $62 billion takeover bid by Germany's
Bayer AG, but the companies have since met to try to
negotiate a deal.
The sorghum transaction is Monsanto's first spin-off of an
entire crop space since the sale of its sunflower seeds unit to
Syngenta in 2009, a Monsanto spokesman said.
It is unclear how the deal could impact any negotiations
with Bayer. Monsanto declined to comment on how long it had been
negotiating the sorghum deal with Remington.
A Remington subsidiary will take full ownership of
Monsanto's U.S. sorghum production facility in Dumas, Texas.
Monsanto will assume a 40 percent stake in the joint venture,
with Remington owning the remaining share.
"We recognize that our sorghum business has great potential
to expand and grow both domestically and internationally," Mike
Frank, Monsanto's chief commercial officer, said in a statement.
"We believe by partnering with Remington in the joint venture,
we can bring an increased level of focus, investment and
resources into this crop space."
Remington could not be immediately reached for comment.
Innovative Seed Solutions LLC will be governed by an
operational board including senior executives from both
companies, with Monsanto veteran Dan Zinck as its chief
executive.
Monsanto will continue to sell sorghum seeds via its Asgrow,
Dekalb and Channel seed brands and through regional seed dealer
networks.
The company said it expects the deal to close after
regulatory approval.
Monsanto shares were up about 0.9 percent on Thursday at
$108.61 a share.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicag, additional reporting by
Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Andrew
Hay)