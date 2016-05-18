Monsanto sees Xtend soy on 15 mln acres in North America in 2017

BRIEF-Freddie Mac forgoes issuing reference notes security on Jan 18, 2017 announcement date
* Freddie Mac forgoes issuing a reference notes security on its January 18, 2017 announcement date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO May 18 Monsanto Co expects farmers to plant its Xtend soybeans on more than 15 million acres in North America next year, the chief commercial officer said on Wednesday, as the seed maker waits for Europe to clear imports of the crop.
The company expects the EU to approve imports by late summer or early fall, the president said.
The world's biggest grain traders are refusing to accept Xtend soybeans, which are being planted for the first time this year, because they lack EU approval.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek and PJ Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Freddie Mac forgoes issuing a reference notes security on its January 18, 2017 announcement date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Fixed income manager BlueBay Asset Management LLP appointed Timothy Ash to the newly created role of emerging markets senior sovereign strategist in its emerging market debt team.
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage: