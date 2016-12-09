UPDATE 2-Washington state sues Monsanto over PCB damages, cleanup costs

(Adds Monsanto statement, paragraphs 3-4)
Dec 8 Washington state filed an environmental
lawsuit on Thursday against agricultural company Monsanto Co
seeking damages and cleanup costs associated with the
company's production of PCBs, the state's attorney general said.
Monsanto produced the polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs,
"for decades while hiding what they knew about the toxic
chemicals' harm to human health and the environment," Attorney
General Bob Ferguson said in a statement.
St. Louis-based Monsanto, whose products include genetically
modified crop seeds and pesticides, said the lawsuit, which was
filed in King County Superior Court, lacked merit.
"This case is highly experimental because it seeks to target
a product manufacturer for selling a lawful and useful chemical
four to eight decades ago that was applied by the U.S.
government, Washington State, local cities, and industries into
many products to make them safer," Monsanto Vice President Scott
Partridge said in a statement.
PCBs, once used widely to insulate electrical equipment and
in products like paint and caulk, have been linked to cancer,
immune system difficulties and other health problems.
The manufacture of PCBs was banned in the United States in
1979. Monsanto was the only U.S. producer of PCBs between 1935
and 1979, Ferguson said.
The lawsuit - against Monsanto and two of its splinter
companies, Solutia Inc and Pharmacia LLC - seeks compensation
for damages to Washington state's natural resources, including
the economic impact to the state and its residents, Ferguson
said.
"PCBs have been found in bays, rivers, streams, sediment,
soil and air throughout Washington state, with more than 600
suspected or confirmed contamination sites from Puget Sound to
the Wenatchee River, Lake Spokane to Commencement Bay," he said.
The company faces lawsuits by at least eight West Coast
cities raising similar claims.
In September, German chemicals and healthcare group Bayer AG
made an offer to buy Monsanto for $66 billion. The
deal has to be cleared by regulatory authorities in the United
States, Europe and elsewhere.
(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Eric Walsh
and Peter Cooney)