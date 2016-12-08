Washington state says it sues Monsanto over PCB damages, cleanup costs

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Thursday he had filed an environmental lawsuit against Monsanto Co seeking damages and cleanup costs associated with the company's production of PCBs.
Ferguson said in a statement that Monsanto produced the polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) "for decades while hiding what they knew about the toxic chemicals' harm to human health and the environment." The suit was filed in King County Superior Court. (Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.