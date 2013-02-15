REFILE-Former Apple retail boss Browett takes charge at Monsoon

LONDON Feb 15 Fashion retailer Monsoon
Accessorize on Friday named ex-Dixons chief executive
and former retail head at Apple Inc John Browett as its
new CEO.
Browett left Dixons for Apple last year having turned around
the UK electricals retailer's fortunes, but lasted just six
months as head of the iPad maker's retail arm, making a
surprising exit in October.
He will join Monsoon Accessorize on March 4 and oversee
worldwide operations which include 1,053 stores in 74 countries,
over 380 of which are in the UK and Ireland.
The privately-owned group sells clothes as well as
inexpensive jewellery and handbags. It had been looking for a
new chief executive since May last year.
Prior to his stint at Dixons, Browett had been chief
executive of Tesco's successful online shopping site.