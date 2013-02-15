REFILE-Former Apple retail boss Browett takes charge at Monsoon

LONDON Feb 15 Fashion retailer Monsoon Accessorize on Friday named ex-Dixons chief executive and former retail head at Apple Inc John Browett as its new CEO.

Browett left Dixons for Apple last year having turned around the UK electricals retailer's fortunes, but lasted just six months as head of the iPad maker's retail arm, making a surprising exit in October.

He will join Monsoon Accessorize on March 4 and oversee worldwide operations which include 1,053 stores in 74 countries, over 380 of which are in the UK and Ireland.

The privately-owned group sells clothes as well as inexpensive jewellery and handbags. It had been looking for a new chief executive since May last year.

Prior to his stint at Dixons, Browett had been chief executive of Tesco's successful online shopping site.