UPDATE 1-LinkedIn, others weigh Monster deal-sources

* Monster to send out books to potential buyers next week
* LinkedIn, Silver Lake among interested parties-sources
* Monster shares rise over 19 percent
By Nadia Damouni and Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, May 11 LinkedIn Corp and
private equity firm Silver Lake Partners are among a number of
parties that have expressed interest in a potential deal for
Monster Worldwide Inc, according to people familiar with
the matter, as the Internet jobs-search company is preparing
data for potential buyers.
Monster, which runs Monster.com and HotJobs.com Websites,
said in March it has retained Stone Key Partners and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch to review strategic alternatives,
including selling all or part of the company.
New York-based Monster has since received expressions of
interest from a broad range of strategic and financial buyers,
including Internet powerhouse LinkedIn and technology-focused
buyout firm Silver Lake, the sources said.
The company plans to send out financial information to the
interested parties by the end of next week, they said.
Shares of Monster surged 19 percent to $9.33 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange, giving it a market
valuation of more than $1.1 billion.
Monster's 2012 share of online recruitment is estimated at
23 percent, below CareerBuilder.com's 32 percent but ahead of
LinkedIn's 16 percent. The online recruitment market is
estimated at more than $5 billion.
Representatives for Monster and LinkedIn declined to
comment. Silver Lake, Stone Key Partners and Bank of America had
no immediate comment.
Analysts have identified several possible avenues for
Monster: an outright sale; the sale of a stake or some of its
territories, such as its Chinese or South Korean assets; or a
leveraged buyout.
The company's model of job ads is facing new competition
from social media such as Facebook and LinkedIn, and the company
said in January it would cut 7 percent of its staff, or 400
jobs.
Its technology initiatives include Power Resume Search,
which makes it possible to identify workers with specific
skills, and BeKnown, a way for employers to reach candidates via
Facebook. That "app" could make it easier to find so-called
passive job candidates who are currently employed.
Monster, which bought rival HotJobs.com in 2010, also
competes with operators of specialized job sites, such as Dice
Holdings Inc, which focuses on financial, IT and other
sectors, and with hundreds of small operators.
Aggregators of listings, such as SimplyHired.com and
Indeed.com, have also emerged as rivals.
Although it's an Internet company, Monster is susceptible to
the same economic forces as traditional staffing companies like
ManpowerGroup and Robert Half International. The
industry has seen a recovery in U.S. demand for workers, but
softer staffing markets in Europe.
But SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Tobey Sommer said
recent U.S. job trends make the company more attractive. The
types of jobs being created in the current U.S. labor recovery
play to Monster's strength in mid-level job categories, Sommer
said.