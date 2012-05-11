LinkedIn, others weigh Monster deal-sources

NEW YORK May 11 LinkedIn Corp and
private equity firm Silver Lake Partners are among a number of
parties that have expressed interest in a potential deal for
Monster Worldwide Inc, according to people familiar with
the matter, as the Internet jobs-search company is preparing
data for potential buyers.
Monster, which runs Monster.com and HotJobs.com Websites,
said in March it had retained Stone Key Partners and Bank of
America Corp's Merrill Lynch to review strategic
alternatives, including selling all or part of the company.
New York-based Monster has since received expressions of
interest from a broad range of strategic and financial buyers,
including Internet powerhouse LinkedIn and technology-focused
buyout firm Silver Lake, the sources said.
The company, which has roughly $950 million market
capitalization, plans to send out financial information to the
interested parties by the end of next week, they said.
Representatives for Monster and LinkedIn declined to
comment. Silver Lake, Stone Key Partners and Bank of America had
no immediate comment.