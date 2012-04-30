UPDATE 2-Coca-Cola in talks to buy Monster Beverage-WSJ

April 30 Coca-Cola Co is in talks to buy energy drink maker Monster Beverage Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, sending Monster's shares up 17 percent.

An acquisition of Monster, which had a market capitalization of more than $11 billion, would be the largest brand acquisition for Coca-Cola, according to the paper, and would give the world's biggest soft-drink maker greater exposure to the growing energy drink market.

A Monster spokeswoman said it is the company's policy not to comment on rumors.

A spokesman for Coca-Cola was not immediately available to comment.

Monster Beverage, earlier known as Hansen Natural, was taken public by current CEO Rodney Sacks in 1992. Sacks still has a 7.3 percent stake in the company, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Speculation about whether Coca-Cola would buy Monster has surfaced in the past, due to Monster's high growth and the fact that Coca-Cola distributes Monster's energy drinks.

The company's shares nearly doubled over the past year even before Monday's jump. As of Friday's close, the company's market capitalization was about $11.4 billion based on the number of share outstanding as of February 24.

Near midday, Monster shares were up $8.20, or 12.5 percent, to $73.73 on the Nasdaq. Coke shares were down 63 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $76 on the New York Stock Exchange.