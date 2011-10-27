UPDATE 1-Monster Worldwide posts Q3 profit

(Follows alerts)

Oct 27 Online recruiter Monster Worldwide Inc posted a profit for the third quarter, partly driven by strong performance at its global careers business.

The company, which runs the Monster.com recruiting website, posted a quarterly net income of $31.8 million, or 26 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $5.7 million, or 5 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose to $259 million from $228.8 million.

The year-ago revenue included $14 million of sales from the arbitrage lead generation business which Monster no longer engages in.