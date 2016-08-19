Shareholder to oppose Randstad $429 mln bid for job-site firm Monster

AMSTERDAM Aug 19 Monster Worldwide shareholder MediaNews said on Friday it will oppose global staffing firm Randstad's $429 million bid for the U.S. job-posting site.

U.S. newspaper operator MediaNews, which also owns a job-posting site focussed on New England, said it had amassed an 11.6 percent stake in Monster, the owner of Monsterboard and Jobs.com.

In an open letter to Monster's board of directors, MediaNews Vice President Joe Anto said Monster could boost its share price to $6 to $8 per share by cutting costs, selling assets and changing strategic direction.

"Therefore we DO NOT intend to tender our shares in the upcoming tender and we urge all other Monster shareholders to follow suit," he wrote.

Randstad, the world's second-largest staffing company, has struggled to grow in the United States and the deal would fit into a series of acquisitions to expand into online recruiting. Its $429 million offer to Monster is in cash and assumed debt.

Shares in Monster surged 7.7 percent to $3.71 in New York, above the $3.40 offer Randstad made on Aug. 9. In Amsterdam, Randstad shares sank 2.3 percent to 39.94 euros.

Randstad spokeswoman Machteld Merens said the company was aware of MediaNews's letter and declined further comment.

MediaNews is owned by Digital First Media, controlled in turn by hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

At the height of the dotcom boom Monster's valuation was more than $8 billion. Now it is known primarily for its mid-level jobs listings and its database of job-seekers' resumes.

($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Susan Thomas)