Randstad says majority Monster shares tendered

AMSTERDAM Oct 31 Randstad, the Dutch staffing company said its bid to acquire U.S. jobs website Monster Worldwide has been successful after receiving 51.5 percent of shares tendered to its takeover offer of $3.40 per share.

Randstad said shareholders who didn't tender shares will be given the right to $3.40 per share in cash for their shares, under a legal procedure in Delaware, and Monster will become a fully owned subsidiary of Randstad. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
