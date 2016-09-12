BRIEF-MediaNews opposes Randstad bid for jobs site Monster

AMSTERDAM, Sept 12 (Reuters) -
* Newspaper company MediaNews repeats it opposes staffing
company Randstad's $3.40 per share takeover bid for
jobs site Monster Worldwide.
* MediaNews, which holds an 11.6 percent stake in Monster,
urges other shareholders not to tender to Randstad's offer,
which was first announced in August but launched last week.
* Randstad's offer values Monster at $429 million including
debt.
* In an open letter, Media news says Monsters' own managers
bought back stock at a price above $5 per share in December and
snubbed buyers potentially willing to pay more than $4 per share
in July shortly before agreeing to support Randstad's offer.
* MediaNews says that if successful, it will seek to appoint
a new board at Monster, "turn around the business and maximize
shareholder value".
(Reporting by Toby Sterling)