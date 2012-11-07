Monster Beverage profit rises

BRIEF-NYX Gaming expands relationship with PokerStars into Denmark
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 7 Monster Beverage Corp reported a higher third-quarter profit, helped by a rise in demand for its energy drinks in the United States and Europe.
The company has recently been under scrutiny after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating reports of five deaths that may be related to Monster Beverage's namesake drinks.
Net income rose to $86.1 million, or 47 cents per share, from $82.4 million or 44 cents per share, a year ago.
Net sales increased 14.2 percent to $541.9 million.
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Oil companies showed deepening divides on the future of the U.S. biofuels program in solicited comments from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over a plan sought by some refiners to shift the program's financial burden to retailers and blenders.