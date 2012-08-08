Monster Beverage quarterly profit misses Street estimates

Aug 8 Energy drink maker Monster Beverage Corp
reported quarterly results below analyst estimates as
margins fell, sending its shares down 11.5 percent in
after-market trading.
Second-quarter profit rose to $109.8 million, or 59 cents
per share, from $84.2 million, or 45 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose 28.2 percent to $592.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 61 cents per
share on revenue of $596.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Gross margin at the company fell to 51.8 percent from 52.8
percent last year.
The Corona, California-based company's shares were down at
$60. They closed at $67.77 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.