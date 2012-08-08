UPDATE 1-Monster Beverage profit misses on international costs

* Second-quarter earnings/share $0.59 vs est $0.61

* Second-quarter sales $592.6 mln vs est $596.1 mln

* Shares down 11 percent after hours

Aug 8 Energy drink maker Monster Beverage Corp reported quarterly results below analyst estimates on costs related to its international expansion, sending its shares down 11 percent in extended trade.

Gabelli & Co analyst Damian Witkowski said gross margins, which fell a full percentage point to 51.8 percent, were hurt by the costs of shipping product overseas.

However, Witkowski considers this an initial hiccup in the company's growth.

"The international market is not as profitable as the domestic market as it is still early days," he said.

Second-quarter profit rose to $109.8 million, or 59 cents per share, from $84.2 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Corona, California-based company, which started off selling fresh non-pasteurized juices in Los Angeles in the 1930s, said revenue rose 28.2 percent to $592.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 61 cents per share on revenue of $596.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Monster, which is frequently mentioned as a potential acquisition target for larger beverage peers, have risen 47 percent this year.

The stock was trading down at $60.80 after the bell. It closd at $67.77 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.