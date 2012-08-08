UPDATE 1-Monster Beverage profit misses on international costs

* Second-quarter earnings/share $0.59 vs est $0.61
* Second-quarter sales $592.6 mln vs est $596.1 mln
* Shares down 11 percent after hours
Aug 8 Energy drink maker Monster Beverage Corp
reported quarterly results below analyst estimates on
costs related to its international expansion, sending its shares
down 11 percent in extended trade.
Gabelli & Co analyst Damian Witkowski said gross margins,
which fell a full percentage point to 51.8 percent, were hurt by
the costs of shipping product overseas.
However, Witkowski considers this an initial hiccup in the
company's growth.
"The international market is not as profitable as the
domestic market as it is still early days," he said.
Second-quarter profit rose to $109.8 million, or 59 cents
per share, from $84.2 million, or 45 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The Corona, California-based company, which started off
selling fresh non-pasteurized juices in Los Angeles in the
1930s, said revenue rose 28.2 percent to $592.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 61 cents per
share on revenue of $596.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of Monster, which is frequently mentioned as a
potential acquisition target for larger beverage peers, have
risen 47 percent this year.
The stock was trading down at $60.80 after the bell. It
closd at $67.77 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.