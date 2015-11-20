Montage says willing to start cash tender offer for Pericom

Nov 19 Privately held chipmaker Montage Technology Group said it is willing to start a cash tender offer to acquire Pericom Semiconductor Corp, indicating the bid might turn hostile.

Montage, which is competing in the bidding process with Diodes Inc, offered about $442 million to acquire Pericom, trumping Diodes Inc's $413 million bid.

Pericom rejected Montage's revised offer of $19 per share, saying that Montage was "unable or unwilling to obtain fully committed financing".

Montage, in response, said it had secured committed financing, and said Pericom was employing scare tactics.

The company said it would enter into agreement and would commence the cash tender offer with Pericom, if Pericom rejects Diodes Inc offer, after Friday's share holder meeting.