Chinese state-owned firm offers to buy chipmaker Montage

Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
March 10 Chipmaker Montage Technology Group said it received a buyout offer from a Chinese state-owned company, valuing it at about $600 million.
Shanghai Pudong Science and Technology Investment Co Ltd (PDSTI) offered to buy Shanghai-based Montage for $21.50 per share in cash.
The offer represents a 25.3 percent premium to Montage's closing price on Friday on the Nasdaq.
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper climbed away from its weakest since January as the dollar dropped on Wednesday, but concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains. Concerns about how China will slow housing prices, which has been weighing on bulk commodities, finally spilled over into the metals sector, said ANZ in a report. "Investors now appear to be sceptic
* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) INTENDS TO LIST COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER