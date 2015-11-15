El Al flight makes emergency landing in Montana

Nov 15 An El Al Israel Airlines flight
from Tel Aviv to Los Angeles made an emergency landing in
Montana on Sunday after the pilot received an automated alert
that the aircraft's engine was on fire, transportation officials
said.
The Boeing 777 aircraft, carrying 279 passengers and 20 crew
members, landed on the runway of Billings Logan International
Airport about 6 a.m. local time, Aircraft Rescue and
Firefighting supervisor Mike Glancy said.
The pilot grounded the plane after a cockpit warning light
switched on, indicating a fire in the right engine, Glancy said.
After the plane landed, fire and transportation officials
examined it but found no sign of smoke or fire.
No one was injured in the incident, Glancy said. Passengers
were taken to the airport terminal building. An alternative
plane was being flown in from Newark, New Jersey, to fly
passengers to Los Angeles.
The original El Al aircraft will remain in Billings for
additional examination and repairs, Glancy said.
El Al, Israel's flag carrier, was not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Peter
Cooney)