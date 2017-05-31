Judge blocks Montana mine over environmental concerns

May 31 A federal judge in Montana has blocked
the development of a contested mine next to a wilderness area in
the northwestern part of the state, handing a victory to
environmental activists who had argued the project could
endanger grizzly bears and bull trout.
Citing the Endangered Species Act and other federal
environmental laws in a pair of rulings late on Tuesday, U.S.
District Judge Donald Malloy effectively canceled the U.S.
Forest Service permit issued for the proposed copper and silver
mine last year.
Environmental groups praised the decision.
"Yesterday's ruling underscores how wrong it is to site
major industrial facilities on the doorstep of public wilderness
lands that provide irreplaceable habitat for imperiled
wildlife,” Katherine O'Brien, an attorney for several of the
environmental groups involved in the case, said in an emailed
statement following the ruling.
The Montanore mine had been planned by a subsidiary of Hecla
Mining Co on the edge of the Cabinet Mountains
Wilderness, part of the Rocky Mountains about 120 miles (190 km)
north of Missoula.
The decision invalidates the current permit but does not
prevent the company from reapplying for a new permit. Hecla is
still deciding on its next steps and has not ruled out either
appealing the judge's ruling or applying for a new permit, said
Luke Russell, a Hecla spokesman, who called the decision
disappointing.
Russell said company officials would seek a meeting with the
federal agencies involved in the case in hopes of finding a way
to move forward with the project.
Groups including Defenders of Wildlife and Earthjustice had
sued to block the mine. They argued that its facilities would be
located next to critical habitat for grizzly bears and bull
trout, both endangered species, and that the mine would also
drain millions of gallons from streams in the wilderness area.
The mine would have employed about 350 people during peak
production, according to estimates cited in local news media,
and required about 13 miles (21 km) of improved roads and 14
miles (23 km) of power lines, along with storage and treatment
facilities for tailings and wastewater.
